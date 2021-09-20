Al Michaels Takes Funny Jab At Lamar Jackson During ‘SNF’ Broadcast

NESN Logo Sign In

Al Michaels couldn’t help but dial up a call-back joke Sunday night in Baltimore.

Michaels was on the call for the Week 2 primetime matchup between the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs and delivered a friendly dig at the expense of Lamar Jackson. It all started when Michaels’ NBC teammate, Michele Tafoya, was giving an injury update on Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott, who was forced to visit the locker room after sustaining a concussion.

“Generally when guys go to the locker room, they don’t usually come back to the game. But we’ll keep you posted,” Tafoya said.

She effectively put the joke on a silver platter for Michaels, who responded “Unless you’re Lamar Jackson in Cleveland and then you come back” while chuckling.

Of course, Michaels is referencing Jackson’s “triumphant” return to the “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Ravens and the Browns last season. Given the way the star quarterback shuffled to the locker room, most thought Jackson really, really had to use the bathroom. The 2019 NFL MVP ultimately refuted the theory, claiming he was tending to calf cramps.

Much like that clash against Cleveland, Jackson delivered when it mattered most against Kansas City to help lift Baltimore to an important win.