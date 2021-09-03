NESN Logo Sign In

The good news is that the Boston Red Sox are getting healthier, but they’re not quite ready to return just yet.

Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo and Xander Bogaerts are among the 11 players and personnel to be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak going through the Red Sox clubhouse. Manager Alex Cora was hopeful Hernández could return to the lineup for their weekend series against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park, but it doesn’t seem to be the case after all.

Prior to the series opener, Cora revealed that while Hernández continues to feel better, it doesn’t look as if he will join his team in Boston. He does, however, hope for a return early next week, while Arroyo could rejoin the Red Sox in the middle of next week.

Bogaerts won’t be able to be activated until late next week at the earliest, but Cora did say he doesn’t like putting timetables on anything.

Putting a timeframe on the trio’s return certainly could get tricky considering you just never know how recovery from COVID-19 will go.

There were no new positive results Thursday prior to the Red Sox’s win, but Cora did say Jarren Duran wasn’t feeling well Friday and will not be in the lineup.