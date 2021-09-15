Alex Cora Gives Updates On Chris Sale, Other Red Sox COVID-19 Cases

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were hit hard by COVID-19 over the last two weeks, but they are getting healthier for their final 15 games of the season and received more good news Wednesday.

Prior to Boston’s series finale with the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Alex Cora provided a slew of updates on players who have been dealing with the coronavirus.

Jarren Duran and Christian Arroyo have “a good chance” to play for Triple-A Worcester when they face the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday night. Arroyo was experiencing symptoms with the virus, but finally is on the mend and able to play.

As for Chris Sale, he’s still slated to start Friday when the Red Sox return home to face the Baltimore Orioles.

“We’re still waiting on MLB and the COVID committee,” Cora said over Zoom. “I think he’ll be Friday for sure. And he’ll be great for us. He threw the ball well. …”

Matt Barnes will pitch Wednesday for Double-A Portland and likely will join the team Friday.

“We’ll see how he feels (Thursday) and we’ll make a decision with that probably Friday,” Cora said. “We’ve got some roster moves to make anyway Friday if Chris comes in, but there’s a good chance Matty will join us.”