Alex Cora Shares Red Sox Pitching Rotation For White Sox Series

The Red Sox slowly are getting players back from COVID-19, but there’s a hole in the rotation with uncertainty about when Nick Pivetta will be back.

Boston’s starting pitcher was placed on the COVID-19 related injured list after testing positive for the virus Sunday. Manager Alex Cora at first insinuated it could be a false positive considering his vaccination status and lack of symptoms, but after a few days of deliberation, Pivetta remained on the list.

Pivetta’s usual turn in the rotation falls on Saturday, so the starting spot for the second game against the Chicago White Sox this weekend is undetermined.

“Tanner (Houck) on Friday,” Cora on Wednesday told reporters ahead of the series finale with the Tampa Bay Rays. “To be determined on Saturday. And Chris (Sale) on Sunday.”

Cora confirmed that if Pivetta had clearance to return before that point, he’d take the mound. Otherwise, someone else will be plugged in as to not mess up the rotation’s usual order.

Boston has a few days to figure that out. First, it will try to win the final game of the series against the Rays before hitting the road for Chicago.

