Alex Verdugo Talks Through Walk-Off At-Bat: ‘I Wasn’t Trying To Do Anything’

'I was able to get the barrel to it and walk it off'

by

Alex Verdugo gave the Boston Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday courtesy of a walk-off single.

The line drive to right field scored Taylor Motter, who was pinch-running for Rafael Devers after a walk. J.D. Martinez was intentionally walked to bring Verdugo to the plate — and that clearly was a mistake on the part of Indians pitcher Alex Young.

After the game, Verdugo walked reporters through the at-bat, which lasted five pitches and ended on a 1-2 count. Here’s what he said via Zoom:

I think the scariest one was probably the first pitch, just right down first base. I was kind of like, ‘Go foul, go foul, stay foul, stay foul, OK,’ And then after that I swung through a cutter. I felt like it was a good swing. Obviously was looking for it in, and it kind of leaked back over so I didn’t get that.

After that I saw (Alex Cora) just tell me this right here, like “Calm down, relax,” and that was a big thing for me. It helped me settle down, helped me relax, and just kind of realize like “Hey, I can go oppo, I have time.” Those swings right there I was obviously out in front and came off the ball a slight early. I think the third pitch he threw a cutter, I ended up seeing it very well. I saw it, took it, it was outside. That just gave me confidence. It was like, alright, I got more time than I even thought.

That last pitch I wasn’t trying to pull it. I wasn’t trying to do anything. I was just trying to see the ball deep, see it a strike and put a short direct swing on it. I was able to get the barrel to it and walk it off.

Because Verdugo was able to stay alive in an 0-2 count, the Red Sox won their fourth game in a row, won the series against Cleveland with a game still to play and are just half a game behind the New York Yankees for the first American League Wild Card spot.

Of course, he got the proper treatment after:

Well-deserved.

More Red Sox:

Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Depleted Red Sox Are Comeback Kings Again
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, Kyle Schwarber
Previous Article

Red Sox Notes: Boston ‘About To Find Out’ What Entire Team Is Made Of
Boston Red Sox outfielders Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe
Next Article

Alex Verdugo ‘Took It Personal’ When Indians Intentionally Walked J.D. Martinez

Picked For You

Related