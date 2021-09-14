Andrew Benintendi Just Had Quite The Week Offensively For Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

Andrew Benintendi is thriving in Kansas City.

The Royals outfielder — who came up through the Red Sox system but was traded by Boston this offseason — was named the American League Player of the Week after absolutely crushing it in seven games between Sept. 6 and Sept. 12.

Benintendi struck out just three times in 28 at-bats, putting together an oppressive .500/.516/.929 slash line. He launched three doubles and three home runs, with 14 hits and a league-high 14 RBIs. He also worked two walks.

The highlight of the week came in a 6-4 win against the Twins on Friday, when he hit two home runs and knocked in five runs. It was his second five-RBI performance, with the first coming two games prior to that.

He also had a game-saving grab on Sept. 6.