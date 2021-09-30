Bucs Activate Antonio Brown, Clear Way For WR To Play Against Patriots

Brown missed Week 3 due to COVID-19

by

Barring injury, Antonio Brown likely will play Sunday night against the Patriots.

The Buccaneers on Thursday officially activated the star receiver off the COVID-19 reserve list. Brown missed Tampa Bay’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams while in COVID protocol.

The 33-year-old will give Tom Brady another dangerous weapon to work with against New England’s iffy secondary. Brown caught six balls for 138 yards and a touchdown over his first two games of the season.

Of course, Sunday night also will serve as a reunion for Brown, who played one game for the Patriots in 2019.

New England and Tampa will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

