Bucs Activate Antonio Brown, Clear Way For WR To Play Against Patriots

Barring injury, Antonio Brown likely will play Sunday night against the Patriots.

The Buccaneers on Thursday officially activated the star receiver off the COVID-19 reserve list. Brown missed Tampa Bay’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams while in COVID protocol.

We've activated WR Antonio Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 30, 2021

The 33-year-old will give Tom Brady another dangerous weapon to work with against New England’s iffy secondary. Brown caught six balls for 138 yards and a touchdown over his first two games of the season.

Of course, Sunday night also will serve as a reunion for Brown, who played one game for the Patriots in 2019.

New England and Tampa will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.