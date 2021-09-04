NESN Logo Sign In

The Athletics looked poised to beat the Blue Jays on Friday night, but an implosion by Oakland helped lift Toronto to an eventual 11-10 win.

The game ended with a Blue Jays walk-off in the ninth inning, thanks to a Marcus Semien three-run home run while they were down 10-8.

The hitty boys > the petty boys ? #WALKOFF pic.twitter.com/h0iusstirn — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 4, 2021

So, why is this significant? We’re glad you asked.

Going into Friday’s game, the A’s were just two games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second spot in the American League Wild Card race. The Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park, and had Oakland been able to put away the Blue Jays, the lead would have stayed at two.

But because the Athletics couldn’t keep it together, the Red Sox now have a three-game edge. Boston also has won three straight games, and has a chance to win the series against Cleveland on Saturday.

The Red Sox are going through a COVID-19 outbreak, but still have been finding ways to win. And if they can continue this momentum through the end of the season, it won’t bode well for the A’s.