The first “Sunday Night Football” showdown is upon us, and it’s a battle of two 2020 NFC playoffs teams.

The Rams are set to host the Bears for a primetime tilt at SoFi Stadium. We’ll see two veteran quarterbacks make their debuts with new teams under the bright lights. Matthew Stafford, traded to Los Angeles from Detroit, will command the Rams offense, while Andy Dalton vies to be an upgrade over former Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Both signal-callers could have their work cut out for them in Week 1. The Bears and the Rams are primed to be two of the league’s better defensive units this season.

Here is our betting preview for the Bears-Rams clash. The line, total and props all are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.

Chicago Bears at (-8) Los Angeles Rams

Total: 46.5

BETTING TRENDS

We’re going into this game a little blind here given it’s the season opener, but let’s take a look at some 2020 figures for potential insights.

LA posted a 10-8 against-the-spread record last season and was one of only nine teams to log double-digit ATS wins. Within that record, Sean McVay’s team was 5-3 as a home favorite.