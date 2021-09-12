The first “Sunday Night Football” showdown is upon us, and it’s a battle of two 2020 NFC playoffs teams.
The Rams are set to host the Bears for a primetime tilt at SoFi Stadium. We’ll see two veteran quarterbacks make their debuts with new teams under the bright lights. Matthew Stafford, traded to Los Angeles from Detroit, will command the Rams offense, while Andy Dalton vies to be an upgrade over former Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Both signal-callers could have their work cut out for them in Week 1. The Bears and the Rams are primed to be two of the league’s better defensive units this season.
Here is our betting preview for the Bears-Rams clash. The line, total and props all are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook.
Chicago Bears at (-8) Los Angeles Rams
Total: 46.5
BETTING TRENDS
We’re going into this game a little blind here given it’s the season opener, but let’s take a look at some 2020 figures for potential insights.
LA posted a 10-8 against-the-spread record last season and was one of only nine teams to log double-digit ATS wins. Within that record, Sean McVay’s team was 5-3 as a home favorite.
Chicago, meanwhile, was a shaky bet, as evidenced by its 8-9 ATS mark. The Bears were an even .500 (7-7) ATS as an underdog in 2020, including a 3-3 record away from Soldier Field.
PROPS
First-half line, total
Rams -6, 23
First touchdown scorer
Darrell Henderson Jr. +650
Robert Woods +650
Cooper Kupp +750
Sony Michel +850
David Montgomery +1000
Tyler Higbee +1200
Allen Robinson +1200
Passing yards
Matthew Stafford over/under 278.5 yards
Andy Dalton over/under 207.5 yards
Rushing yards
Darrell Henderson Jr. over/under 52.5 yards
David Montgomery over/under 50.5 yards
Sony Michel over/under 34.5 yards
Receiving yards
Cooper Kupp over/under 65.5 yards
Robert Woods over/under 63.5 yards
Allen Robinson II over/under 60.5 yards
Darnell Mooney over/under 46.5 yards
Tyler Higbee over/under 40.5 yards
PICK
Rams -8
Eight is a lot of points, but we have very little faith in Chicago’s offense.
Dalton was 4-5 last season with a Dallas Cowboys team that boasts the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. The Bears do have a top-flight target in Robinson, but outside of the eight-year pro, there isn’t much to get excited about. Chicago also is poised to feature one of the league’s worst offensive lines this season, so count on Aaron Donald and Co. having a big, big night.
There should be some trepidation when it comes to faith in the Rams offense, too. After all, Stafford previously had been running the show in the same city since 2009. But we believe McVay will get awfully creative now that he has a QB without as many limitations as Jared Goff.
Stafford has two above-average wideouts in Kupp and Woods at his disposal to go along with a home run hitter (Jackson) and a solid tight end (Higbee). Cam Akers obviously is a tough loss for LA., but you can do a lot worse than a tandem of Henderson and Michel. Expect a pass-happy attack from the Rams, though, as Chicago’s secondary is mediocre at best.
We’re not saying the Rams are going to boat race the Bears, but a 10-to-13-point victory feels well within reach.