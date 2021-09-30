Jaguars-Bengals Betting Preview: Trends, Props Pick For ‘Thursday Night Football’

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL is once again testing your devotion to its product with its Week 4 “Thursday Night Football” offering.

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off the week, and it’s a game that seemingly doesn’t offer much in the way of entertainment — or good football, really.

If you’re the betting type, though, there are plenty of opportunities for action on “TNF,” as there are for any game on the league schedule.

Here’s a quick betting preview for Jags-Bengals on “Thursday Night Football.” All lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-7.5) Cincinnati Bengals

Total: 46

BETTING TRENDS

As you might have guessed, the Bengals aren’t in this position very often — at least not recently. This is the first time since November of 2017 that Cincinnati has been a favorite of this many points. For what it’s worth — and honestly, it ain’t worth much — the Bengals are 2-2 against the spread in four games as favorites of a touchdown or more since 2017. This is our first chance to see the 2021 No. 1 pick, Trevor Lawrence, in primetime, and he’s still searching for his first win. It’s been a year of misery for rookie quarterbacks, with the first-year signal-callers going 1-9 straight-up and 1-9 ATS. That one win was one rookie QB (Mac Jones) and the New England Patriots beating another rookie QB (Zach Wilson) and the New York Jets in Week 2.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Cincinnati -4.5, 23