Folks, we’ve got Boston Bruins hockey.
The Bruins begin their slate of preseason games Sunday in the nation’s capital, as they’ll take on the Washington Capitals in both teams’ preseason opener.
Boston is only travelling a select group of players to Washington, and the line combinations are likely to be wonky. Teams can skate extra players in preseason games, so the Bruins likely will dress 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.
There is a nice combination of regulars and up-and-comers. This will be the first we’ve seen of John Moore since hip surgery cut last season short for him, while we’ll also get a look at the Jake DeBrusk-Erik Haula combination.
Take all of these combinations with a grain of salt. However, here is how things are shaping up to possibly look when the puck drops from Capital One Arena at 5 p.m. ET.
Although NESN won’t carry the game, you will be able to watch it on the NHL Network — which you can get on FuboTV.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS
Jake DeBrusk–Erik Haula–Jesper Froden
Anton Blidh–Curtis Hall–Chris Wagner
Jakub Lauko–Oskar Steen–Fabian Lysell
Matt Filipe–Steven Fogarty–Karson Kuhlman
Ian MacKinnon
Jakub Zboril–John Moore
Jack Ahcan–Tyler Lewington
Urho Vaakanainen–Connor Clifton
Brady Lyle
Jeremy Swayman
Troy Grosenick
Callum Booth
WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Conor Sheary–Lars Eller–Garrett Pilon
Daniel Sprong–Connor McMichael–Tom Wilson
Joe Snively–Hendrix Lapierre–Brian Pinho
Beck Malenstyn–Riley Sutter-Brett Leason
Martin Fehervary–Justin Schultz
Dmitry Orlov–Martin Has
Trevor van Riemsdyk–Dylan McIlrath
Vitek Vanecek
Pheonix Copley