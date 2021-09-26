NESN Logo Sign In

Folks, we’ve got Boston Bruins hockey.

The Bruins begin their slate of preseason games Sunday in the nation’s capital, as they’ll take on the Washington Capitals in both teams’ preseason opener.

Boston is only travelling a select group of players to Washington, and the line combinations are likely to be wonky. Teams can skate extra players in preseason games, so the Bruins likely will dress 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

There is a nice combination of regulars and up-and-comers. This will be the first we’ve seen of John Moore since hip surgery cut last season short for him, while we’ll also get a look at the Jake DeBrusk-Erik Haula combination.

Take all of these combinations with a grain of salt. However, here is how things are shaping up to possibly look when the puck drops from Capital One Arena at 5 p.m. ET.

Although NESN won’t carry the game, you will be able to watch it on the NHL Network — which you can get on FuboTV.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.