Bill Belichick’s Surprising Answer To Question About Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero

Bill Belichick wasn’t willing to go there Friday, but he might next week.

While speaking with reporters, the Patriots head coach was asked about recent comments made by Tom Brady and his trainer, Alex Guerrero. In case you missed it, Guerrero, among other things, accused Belichick of refusing to “evolve” late in Brady’s New England tenure. Brady hardly refuted the claims when asked about Guerrero’s remarks.

Belichick, who was in a remarkably good mood Friday, kept the focus on his team’s Sunday afternoon matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

“I appreciate the question,” Belichick said during a Zoom call. “I know there’s a lot of interest for obvious reasons in next week’s game. But we’re focused on the Saints here, and Monday we’ll get to next week.”

Take a look:

Honestly, that’s about as respectful as an answer as you could’ve hoped for.

The Patriots and the Saints will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. New Orleans star Cameron Jordan might have given his opponent some bulletin-board material, the likes of which Patriots fans have seen plenty of times.