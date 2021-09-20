Bill Belichick’s Thoughts On Taunting Not Surprising Given Patriots History

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t expect Bill Belichick to show sympathy for any Patriots players who get flagged for taunting penalties.

Week 2 in the NFL saw multiple taunting penalties that were widely considered bogus by players, fans and analysts — nearly everyone, really. You can click here to watch some of the more controversial calls.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show“, Belichick was asked for his thoughts on the uptick in taunting flags.

“In general, I don’t really think there’s a place for taunting in the game,” Belichick said Monday morning. “I think that’s poor sportsmanship, and it leads to other things. It leads to retaliation. And then, where do you draw the line? I think the whole idea of the rule is to nip it in the bud and not let it get started. And I’m in favor of that.

“I think that we should go out there and compete and try to play good football and win the game on the field. I don’t think it’s about taunting and poor sportsmanship, that’s not really my idea of what good football is.”

That’s a perfectly fine and reasonable take, so long as Belichick maintains that perspective if/when one of his players gets called for an iffy taunting penalty in a big spot. However, considering New England’s track record in this area, it’s fair to assume that Belichick makes avoiding taunting penalties a point of emphasis with his players.

From the start of the 2009 campaign through Week 2 of this season, New England only has committed four taunting penalties: one in 2009 (Brandon Meriweather); one in 2014 (Rob Gronkowski); one in 2015 (Malcolm Butler); and one in 2016 (Gronkowski again).