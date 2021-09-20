Bill Belichick Teases Impression Of Ex-Patriot Julian Edelman

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman can do a pretty solid impression of Bill Belichick, and the same apparently can be said for vice versa.

Edelman showed off an impersonation of his former head coach during a recent episode of “Inside the NFL.” Belichick on Monday — one day after his Patriots took down the New York Jets — was asked about the impersonation and in the process made a somewhat surprising revelation.

“Yeah, no, I missed it,” Belichick said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show. ” … I could certainly do one of him, too. Yeah, he’s got his own little antics. That’s all right. I’ll save that for another day.”

We only can imagine what Belichick’s Edelman impression entails.

As for the future Hall of Fame coach’s team, New England will try to improve to 2-1 on the season Sunday when it hosts the 1-1 New Orleans Saints.