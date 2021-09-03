Bobby Dalbec Appreciates Rookie Of Month Honor, But Ready To Keep Going For Red Sox

'I'm not really in it for the accolades or anything'

by

Bobby Dalbec had a great August — so great, in fact, that the league took notice and named him the American League Rookie of the Month. But the Boston Red Sox infielder isn’t putting too much stock in the honor.

“It’s cool,” he said. “I’m not really in it for the accolades or anything but it’s awesome to get acknowledged like that. Just got to keep working.”

Dalbec hit .339/.431/.774 through 24 games in August, cashing in on 12 runs, 21 hits, four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 RBIs. The 25-year-old entered Wednesday on a hitting streak, which he extended to seven games when he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the 4-0 victory.

In that seven-game span, he is hitting .455 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Basically, it sounds like Dalbec is ready to move on to September, and if he keeps this up, we are too.

More Red Sox:

How Alex Cora, Red Sox Felt About Saving Road Trip Despite Adversity
Boston Red Sox left fielder Kyle Schwarber
Previous Article

How Did Alex Cora Feel About Red Sox Offense After Win Against Rays?
Boston Red Sox left fielder J.D. Martinez, third baseman Rafael Devers
Next Article

How Alex Cora, Red Sox Felt About Saving Road Trip Despite Adversity

Picked For You

Related