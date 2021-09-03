NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec had a great August — so great, in fact, that the league took notice and named him the American League Rookie of the Month. But the Boston Red Sox infielder isn’t putting too much stock in the honor.

“It’s cool,” he said. “I’m not really in it for the accolades or anything but it’s awesome to get acknowledged like that. Just got to keep working.”

Dalbec hit .339/.431/.774 through 24 games in August, cashing in on 12 runs, 21 hits, four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 RBIs. The 25-year-old entered Wednesday on a hitting streak, which he extended to seven games when he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the 4-0 victory.

In that seven-game span, he is hitting .455 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Basically, it sounds like Dalbec is ready to move on to September, and if he keeps this up, we are too.