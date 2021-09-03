Bobby Dalbec Caps Off Impressive August With Major Milestone

Bobby Dalbec is in the zone

by , and

Bobby Dalbec most certainly turned things around in August.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman came alive at the plate throughout the month hitting an impressive .339 while crushing seven home runs to go along with 21 RBIs and a 1.205 OPS across 24 games.

Dalbec’s month didn’t go unnoticed. The 26-year-old was recognized as the American League Rookie of the Month on Thursday for his performance between the lines.

For more on his month, check out the spotlight video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by Blue Moon Belgian White.

