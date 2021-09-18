NESN Logo Sign In

To say Bobby Dalbec has been on fire for the Red Sox of late would be an understatement.

The first baseman continued his hot stretch for Boston on Friday with a home run in the 7-1 win against the Baltimore Orioles, and didn’t slow down any Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Down 2-1 in the first inning with the bases loaded, Dalbec cleared the bags with a double off the Green Monster to make it 3-2 Red Sox at the time.

That double, according to Red Sox Notes on Twitter, marked the ninth out of his 10 hits to account for extra bases.

9 of Bobby Dalbec?s last 10 hits have gone for extra bases:



Double

HR

HR

HR

Triple

Single

HR

Double

HR

Double — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) September 18, 2021

He’s certainly getting and staying hot at the right time, especially with the Red Sox holding onto an American League Wild Card spot.