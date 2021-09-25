Boston College Fans Storm Field After Overtime Win Against Missouri

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston College players and coaches weren’t the only ones celebrating on the Alumni Stadium field Saturday afternoon.

BC fans also took to the turf after the Eagles edged out Missouri in overtime. After Dennis Grosel connected with Zay Flowers for a 10-yard touchdown on the first possession of OT, Brandon Sebastian sealed a 41-34 victory for BC when he picked off Connor Bazelak in the end zone.

GAME OVER.



? ESPN2

? https://t.co/VjlOYIlCel pic.twitter.com/TbIcB5s9R8 — BC Football (@BCFootball) September 25, 2021 The game-winning interception sparked a frenzy in Chestnut Hill, as a sea of bodies quickly took over the field. You can check out the scene in the video here.

You’d have to go back to 2007 for the last time Boston College started a season 4-0. The Eagles have a real shot of being featured in next week’s Associated Press Top 25.