Brentford Vs. Liverpool: Channel, Time, Live Stream Info For Premier League Game

Leeds poses the next challenge as Liverpool looks to ensure its fine form spans its most recent layoff.

Liverpool will visit Leeds on Sunday at Elland Road in a Premier League Round 4 matchup. It’s too early in the season to read much into the standings, but Liverpool enters the contest having won two and drawn one of its opening three games. Leeds has lost one and drawn two of its first three contests.

Liverpool has won its last four road games in the Premier League. Dating back to last season, the Reds have won seven of eight on the road and are unbeaten in their last 13 games, the longest such run in the Premier League.

Here’s when and how to watch Leeds versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Sunday, Sept. 12, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

