Bruins Announce Broadcast Schedule For 2021-22 Preseason

Boston's exhibition slate will begin Tuesday

Boston Bruins fans can follow all the action as the team gears up for the coming campaign.

The Bruins on Wednesday announced television and radio broadcast details for the five preseason games they’ll play ahead of the 2021-22 NHL regular season. NESN networks will air three of the contests.

Boston’s exhibition slate will begin Tuesday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers. The B’s will play their last exhibition game Oct. 6 at TD Garden against the Washington Capitals.

Here’s the Bruins preseason broadcast schedule, per the team (all times ET):

Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Rangers, 7 p.m., 98.5 The Sports Hub
Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 p.m., TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Rangers, 7 p.m., NESN+, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Monday, Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m., NESN
Wednesday, Oct. 6 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub

The Bruins will open their full, 82-game, regular-season schedule Oct. 16 at home against the Dallas Stars.

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding the B’s this season, and you can learn all about it by reading all of our Bruins season preview content.

