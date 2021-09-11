Bruins Announce Prospects Challenge Roster, Headline By Fabian Lysell

— Boudreau and Dorey are on the team on an invite basis.

— Steen and Ahcan both have NHL experience.

— Three players taken in the 2021 draft are on the team, Lysell (first round), Harrison (third round) and Mast (sixth round).

— It is of particular note that Lysell is playing, as he was unable to take part in last month’s development camp. As a result, this will be the first look at Lysell — who has signed his entry-level deal — in North America.

— A few more guys to keep an eye on include Froden, Lauko, McKinnon and Lyle.

Froden is a season vet at the age of 26, but has spent the entirety of his career in Sweden up until getting signed by the Bruins this summer. Boston has had luck identifying talent in Sweden, and if Froden’s game transfers well, then he should compete for a roster spot this year.

Lauko is right on the doorstep of an NHL call-up. He has shown improved scoring ability in Providence, and brings a unique blend of skill, physicality and a little agitation. He has the makings of a fan-favorite.

Speaking of fan-favorites, McKinnon promises to be one in Providence next season. He is one of the toughest guys in the AHL, and was brought into the organization during this past campaign. He left a good impression and was re-signed.