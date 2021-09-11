Bruins Announce Prospects Challenge Roster, Headline By Fabian Lysell

COVID-19 prevented the prospects challenge from taking place last year, but it is back for 2021, and we now know which Bruins are participating.
Boston unveiled its roster Friday, and it is loaded with players knocking on the door to becoming NHL regulars, as well as some who were just drafted a couple months ago.
Here is the full roster.
Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Marc Boudreau, Matt Filipe, Jesper Froden, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Jacob Hudson*, Jakub Lauko, Fabian Lysell, Ian McKinnon, Oskar Steen, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer
Defensemen: Jack Ahcan, Victor Berglund, Noah Dorey, J.D. Greenway, Brady Lyle, Ryan Mast, Andrew Peski, Nick Wolff
Goaltenders: Kyle Keyser, Jeremy Brodeur
A few notes.
— Boudreau and Dorey are on the team on an invite basis.
— Steen and Ahcan both have NHL experience.
— Three players taken in the 2021 draft are on the team, Lysell (first round), Harrison (third round) and Mast (sixth round).
— It is of particular note that Lysell is playing, as he was unable to take part in last month’s development camp. As a result, this will be the first look at Lysell — who has signed his entry-level deal — in North America.
— A few more guys to keep an eye on include Froden, Lauko, McKinnon and Lyle.
Froden is a season vet at the age of 26, but has spent the entirety of his career in Sweden up until getting signed by the Bruins this summer. Boston has had luck identifying talent in Sweden, and if Froden’s game transfers well, then he should compete for a roster spot this year.
Lauko is right on the doorstep of an NHL call-up. He has shown improved scoring ability in Providence, and brings a unique blend of skill, physicality and a little agitation. He has the makings of a fan-favorite.
Speaking of fan-favorites, McKinnon promises to be one in Providence next season. He is one of the toughest guys in the AHL, and was brought into the organization during this past campaign. He left a good impression and was re-signed.
Lyle, an undrafted rookie, signed with Providence last season and quickly became one of the best two-way blueliners in the American League. That earned him an entry-level deal with the Bruins, and the big, right-shot defenseman should be on every Bruins fan’s radar. He also was a great interview on the esteemed NESN Bruins Podcast after signing his ELC (which you can listen to below).
— The Prospects Challenge will be hosted by the Sabres in Buffalo. The Bruins will play the Sabres at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday and the New Jersey Devils at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.