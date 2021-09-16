Bruins Bid John Ferguson Fond Farewell After Exec Joins Coyotes

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are grateful for the contributions John Ferguson made to their organization.

The Bruins bid Ferguson a fond farewell Wednesday after the Arizona Coyotes hired him as their assistant general manager. Ferguson spent seven years as the Bruins’ executive director of player personnel and five as general manager of the AHL Providence Bruins.

“Best of luck to John Ferguson in Arizona,” the Boston Bruins wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for your contributions to the #NHLBruins organization over the past seven years!”

“After five seasons and 179 wins in Providence, we’d like to wish all the best to John Ferguson as he heads west to Arizona,” the Providence Bruins wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for everything you have helped the #AHLBruins accomplish during your time with the organization. Best of luck!”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney also chimed in.