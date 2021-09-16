Bruins Bid John Ferguson Fond Farewell After Exec Joins Coyotes

The Boston Bruins are grateful for the contributions John Ferguson made to their organization.
The Bruins bid Ferguson a fond farewell Wednesday after the Arizona Coyotes hired him as their assistant general manager. Ferguson spent seven years as the Bruins’ executive director of player personnel and five as general manager of the AHL Providence Bruins.
“Best of luck to John Ferguson in Arizona,” the Boston Bruins wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for your contributions to the #NHLBruins organization over the past seven years!”
“After five seasons and 179 wins in Providence, we’d like to wish all the best to John Ferguson as he heads west to Arizona,” the Providence Bruins wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for everything you have helped the #AHLBruins accomplish during your time with the organization. Best of luck!”
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney also chimed in.
“Wishing John Ferguson and his family much success and happiness in joining the Arizona Coyotes,” Sweeney wrote in an email to The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. “I enjoyed working with and learning from John as he contributed to the Boston Bruins in multiple areas. He worked tirelessly to strengthen our affiliation agreement with the Providence Bruins as well as contributing valuable insight and experience to personnel decisions throughout the Bruins organization.”
Ferguson was instrumental in the Bruins’ professional- and amateur-scouting efforts and also served as a key adviser to Sweeney and other officials. Boston didn’t immediately name a replacement for Ferguson.