Charlie McAvoy had a tough Friday at training camp.

The Boston Bruins defenseman left practice at Warrior Ice Arena after he took an Ian McKinnon stick to the face. He headed down the tunnel and did not return. There only was a few minutes left on the ice for the day by the time the incident occurred.

McAvoy was slated to speak to reporters after his session, but did not do so.

Fear not, though, because Bruce Cassidy said McAvoy is just fine.

“Yeah, he’s good,” Cassidy told reporters. “That’s not his drill. That’s about the third time he’s got hurt at the end of practice. I don’t if his shoulder hit him. They came together, it might have been his stick this time. I know (Trent Frederic) got him last year with his helmet, or shoulder. He’s OK.”

It appears McAvoy was just carrying out the tradition of giving everyone a scare.

At the end of the day, it’s good news that it’s not anything serious and that McAvoy will be fine.