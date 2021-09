NESN Logo Sign In

Connor Clifton won’t be the only newly-married man in the Boston Bruins locker room this season.

One week after Clifton married longtime girlfriend Amanda Thompson, Chris Wagner and his girlfriend Kate Macdonald were married in a ceremony in Falmouth, Mass. The Bruins shared a photo of the newlyweds to Twitter on Thursday.

Congratulations to the Wagners!



?: (IG/brookenashphoto) pic.twitter.com/HTaXCSYBzL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 2, 2021

The Wagners got engaged in October 2020.