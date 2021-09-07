Bruins’ Connor Clifton ‘Doing Well’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

Connor Clifton’s honeymoon didn’t go as planned after the Boston Bruins defenseman announced on his Instagram story that he contracted COVID-19.

Clifton, who married his longtime girlfriend Amanda Thompson on Aug. 21, is the first confirmed Bruins player to test positive. It obviously is no way to start your honeymoon after, and his wife, understandably, did not look thrilled in the picture Clifton posted of her laying down on a couch with sunglasses and a mask on.

The 26-year-old made the announcement the same day the NHL and NHL Players’ Association came to an agreement on the upcoming season’s COVID-19 protocols.

The good news, though, is that Clifton had a “mild case,” and told The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter that he is “doing well.”

The Bruins begin training camp later this month before opening their season at TD Garden on Oct. 16 against the Dallas Stars.