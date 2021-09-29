NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was complimentary of Jack Studnicka following Boston’s 3-2 preseason loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night as the third-line center was influential in jump-starting the offense in the second period.

Studnicka, who centered the third line with Jesper Froden and Fabian Lysell, recorded a pair of points on one goal and one assist during the middle period. His goal at 8:46 cut Boston’s deficit to 2-1 before he provided the helper on what was the game-tying goal by defenseman Urho Vaakanainen at 15:29.

“He managed the puck well,” Cassidy said of Studnicka during a postgame video conference. “I don’t think anybody early on was hard enough on it once when we did get it back in the O-zone and that’s where their (Studnicka’s) line started to do a little bit more of that, find their outlets whether that’s low to high so we could space a little bit to get some more room.

“Then all of a sudden now they’re (Rangers) throwing pucks out of the zone, changing, and that’s where the game opened up for us,” Cassidy continued. “Good spot for Jack, finishes. (He) had a couple other chances around the net. … Good for Jack in that regard. Like I said, I think their line has the ability to create offense and eventually they did and did a good job for us.”

It seems Studnicka will have the opportunity to fight for the second-line center position vacated by the departure of David Krejci, and nights like Tuesday help his cause.

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Rangers:

— Studnicka noted how he could feel the difference after putting on some weight in the offseason, and explained how it helped him against the Rangers.