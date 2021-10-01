The stars of the 2020-21 Boston Bruins are doing just fine, thank you.
Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers offered the first look at most of the roster’s returning stars, with Brad Marchand, Taylor Hall, David Pastrnak and more taking the ice in the third exhibition game after groups largely made up of prospects and newcomers led the way in the first two.
And boy, did the first team deliver on Thursday.
The Bruins defeated the Flyers 4-2 at TD Garden, and their four goals came from four different scorers. Taylor Hall and Erik Haula, who both had two assists, were the only players to log multiple points.
Hall had a beauty of a helper on Marchand’s first goal, which was the equalizer after the Flyers went up on a power play goal early. Then, Craig Smith (helped by Nick Foligno and Haula), Brandon Carlo (assisted by Hall and Pastrnak) and Jake Debrusk (from Haula) all got in on the fun as Boston buried Philadelphia.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy spoke highly of Haula after the game.
“He’s been a good player for us,” Cassidy said. “He’s around the puck a lot. He’s willing to shoot. He can make good plays. He’s got good pace through the middle of the ice. I think he knows where he needs to be to be effective and that’s through the middle. He’s in good spots to receive passes.”
Thursday’s game had something for — and from — everyone. There was contribution across the board. The power play unit had a good showing, converting two of five opportunities, while the penalty kill limited Philadelphia to two-of-six on the advantage.
For the first outing this season from much of Boston’s talent, you can’t ask for much more than this.
Here are more notes from Thursday’s Bruins-Flyers preseason game:
— Jeremy Swayman was between the pipes for the full game after previously seeing a period and a half of action in the preseason opener Sunday against the Washington Capitals. The second-year netminder, who made 18 saves and allowed one goal against the Capitals, didn’t see as much action Thursday.
The University of Maine product stopped 16 of the Flyers’ 18 shots on goal, giving up two goals to former Hockey East opponent Joel Farabee (Boston University).
“It was great,” Swayman said after the game, via The Fourth Period’s Shawn Hutcheon. “Physically and mentally I was ready to go.”
Cassidy said postgame that veteran netminder Linus Ullmark, who played half of the team’s second preseason conntest, will play all of Saturday’s game.
— Debrusk won the optional shootout following regulation. While this one won’t count, since the game wasn’t tied at the end of three periods, it technically is his second shootout winner of the preseason. He was the difference-maker in the 3-2 overtime victory against the Capitals.
— Jack Studnika, who logged a goal and an assist against the Rangers on Tuesday, saw 15-plus minutes of ice time. While he was edged off the scoresheet by some of the more experienced players, Hall was pretty impressed.
“There?s pressure on him to be the next wave of a centerman for the Bruins, but he?s got to forge his own path and be his own player. He?s doing well with that,” Hall told reporters, via Patrick Donnelly of NHL.com.
— The Bruins are back in action Saturday against the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch it live on NESN+. Cassidy said he expects “the main group” to play most of that game, while a mix of veterans and younger players will play in Monday’s finale in Philadelphia.