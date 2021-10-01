NESN Logo Sign In

The stars of the 2020-21 Boston Bruins are doing just fine, thank you.

Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers offered the first look at most of the roster’s returning stars, with Brad Marchand, Taylor Hall, David Pastrnak and more taking the ice in the third exhibition game after groups largely made up of prospects and newcomers led the way in the first two.

And boy, did the first team deliver on Thursday.

The Bruins defeated the Flyers 4-2 at TD Garden, and their four goals came from four different scorers. Taylor Hall and Erik Haula, who both had two assists, were the only players to log multiple points.

Hall had a beauty of a helper on Marchand’s first goal, which was the equalizer after the Flyers went up on a power play goal early. Then, Craig Smith (helped by Nick Foligno and Haula), Brandon Carlo (assisted by Hall and Pastrnak) and Jake Debrusk (from Haula) all got in on the fun as Boston buried Philadelphia.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy spoke highly of Haula after the game.

“He’s been a good player for us,” Cassidy said. “He’s around the puck a lot. He’s willing to shoot. He can make good plays. He’s got good pace through the middle of the ice. I think he knows where he needs to be to be effective and that’s through the middle. He’s in good spots to receive passes.”