Bruins Season Preview: Four Storylines To Watch During Training Camp

The Boston Bruins have undergone some roster turnover the last few offseasons, and there will be plenty of fresh faces hitting the Warrior Ice Arena sheet this week.

And with such change comes plenty of questions.

Bruins training camp begins Wednesday, with the first preseason game set for Sunday and the opener on Oct. 16. So, in what really is not a lot of time, the Bruins, like every other team, have plenty of tasks they need to handle.

Here are a few of them.

Who will replace David Krejci on the second line?

The very simple answer is it will be Charlie Coyle. He has the inside track for the gig, at least. And while it would be surprising to see Coyle start anywhere but between Taylor Hall and Craig Smith to begin camp, he’ll still have to win the spot for the regular season.

A possibility also exists that somebody else plays well enough to justify keeping Coyle in his usual spot on the third line. The likely candidates seem to be Erik Haula or Jack Studnicka, though maybe Trent Frederic also could make a push for a middle six center job.

The Bruins have options, and the second/third-line center battle is an interesting one to follow. Even if Coyle ends up on the second line, there will be a vacancy on the third unit. Finding good centers is a hard job, so we’ll have to see if Boston’s best option is internal or one of the offseason additions.