Cam Newton Fires Back At Rob Ninkovich Over Playbook Comments

Former New England Patriots edge rusher Rob Ninkovich made headlines last week with some explosive comments about his former team’s quarterback competition.

On his “The Dan and Ninko Show” podcast, Ninkovich said he had heard from Patriots sources that rookie Mac Jones was “basically helping Cam (Newton) learn the playbook.”

Newton refuted that report Friday.

“No,” Newton said during a 45-minute “Funky Friday” video streamed on his YouTube channel. “How can he teach me?”

Newton did go on to explain how Josh McDaniels’ Patriots offense is unlike any system he’d played in before. Here’s an exchange between him and his father, Cecil Newton, who joined him in his video:

Cam Newton: “Take it for what it’s worth. I didn’t play good last year. I was inaccurate. I didn’t know the playbook. They had to dumb it down. Cam and Josh weren’t meshing. Bill (Belichick) didn’t like Cam. Whatever. Whatever a pundit may say. But what can Mac teach me? That’s what I’m trying to (say). Come on now. … And I like (Jones).”

Cecil Newton: “So you mean to tell me that Mac Jones was not teaching you the playbook and Josh McDaniels was not dumbing down the playbook for you, Cam?”