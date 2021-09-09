Cam Newton Further Teases Patriots Release Explanation In New Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton clearly is itching to talk about his release from the New England Patriots.

On Wednesday, Newton shared a teaser in which he promised to get things off his chest in a YouTube video that will drop Friday. The 32-year-old also indicated he has no immediate plans to retire.

That clip didn’t make it obvious what Newton’s upcoming “Funky Friday” video will be about. Will he dance around the Patriots stuff and instead focus on his desire to continue playing football? Will he go into his COVID-19 vaccination controversy?

In video shared Thursday by his production company, Newton’s intensions became more clear.

“Remove all doubt, there?s not 32 quarterbacks better than Cam Newton,” the caption reads. “On this weeks Funky Friday, Cam Newton & Father talk about Cam?s release.”

Take a look:

Hopefully “Funky Friday” delivers the goods.

As for Newton’s NFL future, the veteran signal-caller remained without a job as of Thursday afternoon. And, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Newton could be a free agent for a while.