This Brutal Cam Newton-Mac Jones Take Is Shannon Sharpe At His Worst

NESN Logo Sign In

Would the New England Patriots be undefeated if they had Cam Newton at quarterback instead of Mac Jones?

No, but don’t tell that to Shannon Sharpe.

The NFL Hall of Famer-turned-hot take specialist unleashed a doozy Monday morning, claiming the Patriots would be 3-0 if they had rolled with Newton instead of their starting quarterback. Of Course, New England released veteran after the preseason, instead handing the keys to Jones, the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I feel very comfortable in saying had Cam Newton been their starting quarterback, they’d be 3-0,” Sharpe said during Monday’s “Undisputed” episode. ” … They for sure woulda beat the Dolphins. And they won the last game, they beat the Jets. Hell, everybody’s gonna beat the Jets — that’s not saying anything.

” .. How bout this: They’re no worse than 2-1.”

If Cam was the Patriots starting QB, they would be 3-0. At worst, 2-1. pic.twitter.com/JEUJwI0mcX — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 27, 2021

Sharpe either is being intentionally obtuse or hasn’t watched the games. Either way, he’s wrong.