NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton is back on the open market following his release from the New England Patriots.

Newton, who started all three preseason games and made 15 starts last season, lost the starting job to rookie first-rounder Mac Jones and the Patriots clearly thought it was better to cut ties all together than to keep him on as a backup quarterback.

The former NFL MVP now is looking for his third team in three seasons and oddsmakers seem to agree with NESN.com in regards to Newton’s potential landing spots.

Here are a look at Newton’s next team odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys +500

Houston Texans +600

Washington Football Team +600

Carolina Panthers +800

Detroit Lions +800

Pittsburgh Steelers +800

Indianapolis Colts +800

Miami Dolphins +1000

Arizona Cardinals +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1200

Minnesota Vikings +1200

NESN.com wrote Tuesday how the Cowboys, Texans and Football Team all made plenty of since for the 32-year-old signal-caller.

Dallas reportedly already has expressed interest in Newton. He would come in and back up Dak Prescott, who is returning after a season-ending injury in 2020. Newton apparently would be fine with serving as a backup, although it’s not certain he was offered that position with the Patriots. The Cowboys, who claimed Will Grier off waivers Wednesday (perhaps hindering their pursuit of Newton?), have two backups with a combine three NFL starts.