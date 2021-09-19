Cam Newton Reveals What Gameday Outfit Would’ve Been If Not For Patriots Release

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton still is doing his NFL gameday thing, meaning he’s dressing to the absolute nines.

Newton on Sunday shared an Instagram featuring the outfit he would’ve worn had he not been released by the New England Patriots after the preseason. The post included a video in which Newton said the following:

“I mean, this goes without saying, but this would’ve been my game day outfit,” he said. ” But … you know the story. But, one thing’s for sure, two thing’s for certain: I’m blessed. Always gonna be blessed. And I’m fresh. Always gonna be fresh. And as I always say, one finger, one pinkie, one thumb, one love.”

And here’s the caption: “No team, no problem, but you still going to get this gleaming drip.”

Take a look:

Site note: That looks like the same hat Newton wore during his recent YouTube tell-all.