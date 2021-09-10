Cam Newton Takeaways: Thoughts On QB’s Wide-Ranging Interview

The decision shocked a lot of people, but Newton was thoughtful about it. He was honest that he probably would have been cut even if the five-day absence mishap didn’t happen, while also acknowledging it probably made it easier for the Patriots to cut him after that. That’s about as bang-on of an assessment as you can get without a direct admission from the Patriots about what happened.

Overall, there likely were myriad factors that likely went into the decision. That Newton didn’t chalk it up to one thing was an impressive display of level-headedness.

He outed himself as not knowing COVID-19 protocols

Look, if the Patriots really didn’t know that Newton was going to have to do a lengthy re-entry protocol after flying back into Boston, then they also are complicit in this. However, it is Newton’s responsibility as an unvaccinated player to know for darn sure what he is and is not allowed to do.

Should the Patriots have been more informed? Sure. But while it is Newton’s right to determine if he should or should not be vaccinated, he also must know that unvaccinated players play by totally different rules in the NFL this season. That he didn’t know his reentry process was going to be long is as much on him as it is the team, if not more.

So, for him to say he was “bamboozled” when he learned of the reentry process is more a reflection of him than anyone else. You have to appreciate the candor, but whether he wants to admit it or not, he showed scant regard for the protocols by not knowing absolutely everything he needed to know before flying to Atlanta.

He made it harder for himself to get a backup job

Newton probably isn’t entirely wrong about the fact that his “aura” can be a distraction as a backup quarterback. Him point blank admitting that was shocking though, if for no other reason than him making it a lot harder for to secure a backup job now.

If Newton is out here saying that he will be a distraction, even if he isn’t trying to be, what team is going to want to bring him in? If he were a better player at this stage of his career that would be one thing, but no team is going to want to take a flier on a reclamation project that inherently will be a distraction.

The best plan for him always seemed to be trying to latch on to a team that loses its starter to an injury early in the season. Newton with this interview basically pigeonholed himself into that being his only option.