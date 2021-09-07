Can Patriots Win AFC East In 2021? Stephen A. Smith Makes Case

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bills are the betting favorites to win the AFC East in 2021, but the Patriots are positioned to improve upon a lackluster 2020 season that saw Bill Belichick and Co. post their first losing record since 2000.

Can New England, playing the role of underdog, actually topple Buffalo for the divisional crown?

Stephen A. Smith believes so, as he made the case on Tuesday’s episode of “First Take” on ESPN.

“Mac Jones, system quarterback, just the whole look. I’m not comparing him to Tom Brady. He’s a rookie. I’m not engaging in that level of blasphemy,” Smith said. “But I think about some of the adds that New England has added to their squad. And then I think about the 8-9 dudes that returned on the defensive side of the ball. And then I think about how potent I anticipate their running game to be. And then I get to the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, and somehow, someway, I just look at this being a situation where you might split during the regular season or whatever, but you’ve got a chance to win the division. You win the division, then you’re talking about two or three games with Bill Belichick coaching and Josh McDaniels running that offense.”

The Dolphins have the same odds (+350) as the Patriots to win the AFC East and are coming off a 2020 season in which they just missed the playoffs with a 10-6 record. So, one probably shouldn’t dismiss Miami when discussing the division.

Even the Jets deserve mention, even though they’re rebuilding, thanks to an evolving roster that now includes first-round quarterback Zach Wilson. New York, if nothing else, could be a pain in 2021.

But Smith sees the AFC East as being a two-horse race.