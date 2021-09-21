Canelo Alvarez Bloodies Caleb Plant In Crazy Press Conference Brawl

NESN Logo Sign In

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant traded blows Tuesday during the press conference for their upcoming super middleweight title unification bout.

The impromptu fight didn’t end well for Plant, who suffered a big cut under his right eye, thanks to Alvarez landing a speedy left-right combo.

The fireworks began with the two exchanging words and escalated when a visibly angry Alvarez shoved Plant across the stage in Los Angeles. Plant responded by taking a swipe at Alvarez, who dodged the punch and landed two shots of his own, bloodying his opponent in the process.

Check out the brawl in the videos below.

Heated face off here before the #CaneloPlant press conference ??



Streaming live: https://t.co/mIPZRjJbFo pic.twitter.com/7WXH6hAQu6 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) September 21, 2021

The boxers soon were separated and the press conference resumed, but it’s clear tensions are running high ahead of their Nov. 6 showdown. We’ll see if Tuesday’s fracas has any impact — physically or psychologically — as the fighters prepare to square off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada.