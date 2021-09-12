NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve been waiting all day for Sunday night.

The first full slate of NFL games will be headlined by the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams — the first game with fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium.

If you’re trying to channel energy of that atmosphere into your home, perhaps raise the stakes.

The “Sunday Night NFL Challenge” features nine total picks, ranging from the game’s spread to individual player props. Participants will be competing for a $25 Amazon gift card, which can be claimed with a perfect score. In the event there are multiple perfect scores, the closest tiebreaker answer without going over will be the winner.

In hopes of setting you up to win whatever is in your Amazon cart, we’re here to offer some insight on some of these picks.

Spread: Rams -7.5

Quarterbacks from both sides are making their team debuts, but Matthew Stafford — finally — is set up for success within LA’s offense.

Over/Under: 46.5

With two defenses projected to be among the league’s best, a low-scoring game isn’t out of the question, no matter what either starting quarterback has to prove.