We’ve been waiting all day for Sunday night.
The first full slate of NFL games will be headlined by the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams — the first game with fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium.
If you’re trying to channel energy of that atmosphere into your home, perhaps raise the stakes.
The “Sunday Night NFL Challenge” features nine total picks, ranging from the game’s spread to individual player props. Participants will be competing for a $25 Amazon gift card, which can be claimed with a perfect score. In the event there are multiple perfect scores, the closest tiebreaker answer without going over will be the winner.
In hopes of setting you up to win whatever is in your Amazon cart, we’re here to offer some insight on some of these picks.
Spread: Rams -7.5
Quarterbacks from both sides are making their team debuts, but Matthew Stafford — finally — is set up for success within LA’s offense.
Over/Under: 46.5
With two defenses projected to be among the league’s best, a low-scoring game isn’t out of the question, no matter what either starting quarterback has to prove.
Allen Robinson Receiving Yards: over/under 67.5
Robinson certainly will get more than a fair share of targets from Dalton given how good he is. You’d imagine he’ll be a big part of Chicago’s offense.
Andy Dalton Passing Yards: over/under 245.5
The Rams defense will be good, but 245.5 passing yards isn’t that absurd in today’s NFL. Go with your intuition here.
Cooper Kupp Receiving Yards: over/under 63.5
With LA losing Cam Akers, there’s a door open for Kupp to start a bounce back year on the right foot.
Matthew Stafford Passing Yards: over/under 282.5
After 12 seasons cooped up in Detroit, it would feel sinful to bet the under for Stafford. No one wants to see anything less than a fantastic Rams debut.