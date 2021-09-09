Celebrate Season Opener With NESN Games’ ‘Thursday Night NFL Challenge’

NESN Logo Sign In

You’re probably already pretty stoked for the first game of the 2021 NFL season.

But if you’re looking to boost your excitement for the Cowboys-Buccaneers primetime clash at Raymond James Stadium, NESN Games can help.

The “Thursday Night NFL Challenge” features eight total picks, ranging from the game’s spread to individual player props. Participants will be competing for a $25 Amazon gift card, which can be claimed with a perfect score. In the event there are multiple perfect scores, the winner will be decided via the tie-breaker pick: the total combined points between both teams.

In hopes of putting you in the best position to win the prize, we’re here to offer some insight on each of the eight picks.

Let’s get to it.

Spread: Buccaneers -8.5

The Bucs will be riding high and then some as they embark on their Super Bowl title defense. Tom Brady and Co. should have little trouble picking apart a mediocre Cowboys defense, and we’re not sure if Dallas will be able to keep pace on offense.

Over/Under: 51.5

We wouldn’t be at all surprised if Tampa Bay hangs 30-plus points in its home opener. But the Cowboys might be hard-pressed to thrash the Bucs defense in Dak Prescott’s first game since Oct. 11 of last year.