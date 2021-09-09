Celebrate Season Opener With NESN Games’ ‘Thursday Night NFL Challenge’

You’re probably already pretty stoked for the first game of the 2021 NFL season.
But if you’re looking to boost your excitement for the Cowboys-Buccaneers primetime clash at Raymond James Stadium, NESN Games can help.
The “Thursday Night NFL Challenge” features eight total picks, ranging from the game’s spread to individual player props. Participants will be competing for a $25 Amazon gift card, which can be claimed with a perfect score. In the event there are multiple perfect scores, the winner will be decided via the tie-breaker pick: the total combined points between both teams.
In hopes of putting you in the best position to win the prize, we’re here to offer some insight on each of the eight picks.
Let’s get to it.
Spread: Buccaneers -8.5
The Bucs will be riding high and then some as they embark on their Super Bowl title defense. Tom Brady and Co. should have little trouble picking apart a mediocre Cowboys defense, and we’re not sure if Dallas will be able to keep pace on offense.
Over/Under: 51.5
We wouldn’t be at all surprised if Tampa Bay hangs 30-plus points in its home opener. But the Cowboys might be hard-pressed to thrash the Bucs defense in Dak Prescott’s first game since Oct. 11 of last year.
Amari Cooper receiving yards: over/under 64.5
Cooper racked up 80-plus yards in all four of the full games Prescott played last season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection should be able to eclipse the 64.5 threshold Thursday night, especially if Dallas has to spread things out in garbage time.
More Odds
Chris Godwin receiving yards: over/under 59.5
We’re a bit hesitant about going with the Over on this one, only because Brady has plenty of mouths to feed. This collection of targets includes tight end O.J. Howard, whose 2020 season ended after Week 4 due to an Achilles injury.
Dak Prescott passing yards: over/under 291.5
A rusty Prescott likely would be bound for a slow start against most teams, but it probably will be amplified against a vaunted Tampa Bay defense. That said, he could amass some empty passing yards if the Bucs open the floodgates.
Tom Brady passing yards: over/under 305.5
The Cowboys are poised to feature one of the league’s worst secondaries this season. The only thing that might stop Brady from hitting the Over here is if the Bucs go into clock-killing mode early.
First team to score: Cowboys (-200), Buccaneers (+165)
Even if the Cowboys win the opening coin toss, it’s tough to envision them marching down the field and scoring, even if only a field goal. The Bucs, meanwhile, should have no trouble carving a porous
First scoring play: Touchdown, field goal or other
We’re going to shoot you straight: This one is a total crapshoot. Our best advice here is to go with your gut.