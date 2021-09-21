Jaylen Brown Ready To Be ‘A Lot Better’ For Celtics After Wrist Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown’s 2020-21 NBA season was cut short due to a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, and he’s hopeful he’ll be ready by the time training camp begins.

The Boston Celtics guard provided an update on his recovery to The Undefeated’s Marc Spears in a piece published Tuesday afternoon.

“My wrist has been healing. Some days it’s better than others. I got to continue to push and work, but I’m excited to be there for camp. And I’m excited to be there with my teammates, and start to build, and start this journey, man. I missed a lot of time, so I’m looking at the season like, I’m ready, I want to play. I’m ready.”

Brown admitted to having pain before last year started and that his body “barely kept up” with him throughout the 58 games he played.

“We started back so quickly (last season.) I didn’t really have an (offseason,)” Brown said. “I was dreading coming into training camp, like, ‘Oh, man.’ I was already hurting. I had a good season, but my body barely kept up. So, this year I think it’ll be a lot better in that category.”

The 24-year-old averaged a career-high 24.7 points and 3.4 assists per game last year.

Brown underwent surgery in May and initially had a three-month recovery time. It’s the same procedure Romeo Langford had that forced him to miss quite a bit of time during his second season with the Celtics.