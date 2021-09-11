Celtics Legends Paul Pierce, Ray Allen Reunite At Basketball Hall Of Fame

NESN Logo Sign In

Paul Pierce has moved on from the drama of the 2008 Boston Celtics team, and he proved as much Friday night.

The Boston Celtics legend was at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. for the induction ceremony ahead of Saturday’s big day when he will be presented with his plaque by none other than Kevin Garnett.

Pierce is pretty active on social media, particularly Instagram, and showcased parts of his night on his story. One in particular got the attention of Celtics fans.

The 43-year-old was seen hanging out with Ray Allen — the one Garnett and Rajon Rondo really have beef with after he jumped ship in Boston to sign a team-friendly deal with the rival Miami Heat in 2012.

But the past is the past when it comes to Pierce and Allen.

“We’re always gonna be brothers,” Pierce said.

“Always,” Allen replied.