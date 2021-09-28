Celtics Media Day: Boston Working To Be Team City ‘Will Appreciate’ Again

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens set the tone in the first interview of the afternoon Monday during Celtics Media Day.

“We’re just trying to put together a team that can really be, again, a team Boston will appreciate and will play the right way with great teamness and great toughness,” the Celtics president of basketball operations said.

What he meant was a rotation that excels at defense, and uses that scrappiness and unselfishness to create offense and momentum. All characteristics that Boston only showed flashes of last season as a young roster underperformed in a weird season.

Coming in to take his role at coach, Ime Udoka noted how he wants to get rid of their old tendency to play with a “your turn, my turn” offense, in reference to the team’s utter lack of identity last season — with one-to-three players really carrying the weight on any given night.

Now, Udoka looks forward to the lineup versatility he’ll have, thanks to so many slid defenders Stevens has hand picked for him. As for his stars, he’ll push them to become better facilitators to get everyone involved.

And the message across the board was clear, the players want to be coached hard.

“This is a new team, a new head coach, we’ve got new people in the weight room, we got old people back in the staff,” Jaylen Brown told reporters in his interview Monday.