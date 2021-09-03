Celtics Trade Rumors: C’s To Acquire Juancho Hernangomez From Grizzlies

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens can’t stop making trades.

The Celtics on Friday acquired forward Juancho Hernangomez from the Memphis Grizzlies for Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards and a 2026 second-round pick swap, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Hernangomez is an interesting addition for the Celtics, who should give new head coach Ime Udoka even more depth to play with, with the Spain native likely coming off the bench. The 6-foot-9 Henangomez appeared in 52 games last season, scoring 7.2 points and pulling down 3.9 rebounds per game while averaging just 17 minutes. His per-36 numbers are obviously even better, as those numbers bump up to 15 points and eight rebounds per game.

The 2016 first-round pick (No. 15 overall) is also a career 35 percent shooter from 3-point range while shooting 53 percent from the floor.

Edwards and Dunn, meanwhile, have become expendable with Boston adding to its backcourt this summer. Granted, Dunn was one of those additions, but adding the likes of Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder to a team that already had Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford left quite the roster crunch.

Hernangomez also speaks to an apparent desire to add more versatile bigs, as Boston has also acquired Bruno Fernando, Al Horford and Enes Kanter this offseason, further evidence that this club will look different on the margins with Stevens building the roster.