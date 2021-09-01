NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are in the midst of an ugly COVID-19 outbreak that has impacted 11 Boston players and personnel.

But despite taking precautions, players being vaccinated and even putting 2020 protocols back in place, the Red Sox are feeling the impacts of a full-blown outbreak.

Chaim Bloom met with reporters Wednesday prior to Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, and can’t exactly pinpoint why the outbreak happened when it did.

“We try to go to great lengths to keep these things from happening, and then to see what’s happening now, it’s really hard,” Bloom said. “This goes beyond baseball.

“I wish we knew. I think if we could pinpoint exactly why, it would have been easier to prevent. I don’t know that we’ll know exactly why. It’s obviously something from Day 1 that we’ve been very concerned about, that we worried about. We’ve known it was possible, but I wish we knew exactly why it happened, and why it happened when it happened.”

The Red Sox have lost three straight and now are 10 games back of the Rays for the top spot in the American League East. But what’s important is that the players recover fully, which it sounds like many are on the mend.