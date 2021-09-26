Chargers Unleash Perfect Retort To Stephen A. Smith Giving Them No Chance Vs. Chiefs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Chargers have been a much-improved team this season, but there were still not a lot of folks giving them a chance this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m just telling you right now,” said ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith earlier this week, “Ain’t no way (the Chargers are) going to Kansas City, after Kansas City lost to the Baltimore Ravens and they’re going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and those boys.”

That proved to be an incorrect prediction.

Justin Herbert had a monster performance, leading the visiting Chargers to a thrilling 30-24 victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

So, appropriately, the Chargers decided to dunk on Smith.

we love this song pic.twitter.com/BxiarBiStM — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 26, 2021

Smith might not be the only one needing to eat crow this week, as Patrick Mahomes is looking like a goofball himself for a little jab he took at Herbert this offseason.