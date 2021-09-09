Charlie Coyle Believes Internal Competition Will Be Good For Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci’s absence leaves a big hole on the Boston Bruins’ second line, one that the team will fill internally — most likely with Charlie Coyle.

While Coyle knows it’s not guaranteed he just will automatically slot into that position, he believes the internal competition will be a good thing.

“There’s a number of guys who are going to be fighting for that spot,” Coyle told reporters before the annual Boston Bruins Foundation golf tournament. “Internally, it’s going to make our team better. I think internal competition is going to be great for us. It’s going to be a great spot to earn. It’s a big responsibility. But I think a number of guys are up for that challenge and up to do that. I’m going to do my part and work as I can to be the best player I can be for the team and best in that position and take full advantage of it.”

Coyle underwent knee surgery in the offseason to repair an avulsion fracture as well as a patellar tendon tear, but has been back on the ice since August.

It certainly will be no easy to task to replace Krejci and what he brought to the team, but a little friendly competition never hurt anyone.