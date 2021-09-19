NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Coyle underwent knee surgery this offseason and revealed the pain had been bothering him for quite some time.

Now it may impact how much work he’ll get done when the Boston Bruins begin training camp next week.

Coyle, who is in the running to replace David Krejci on Boston’s second line, could be limited when the Bruins take the ice, according to general manager Don Sweeney, who spoke to reporters after Boston’s loss to the New Jersey Devils in Sunday’s Prospects Challenge game, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

The center has been a fine addition for the Bruins since joining the team during the 2018-19 NHL season, but he has been a tad inconsistent the last two years. He’ll look to build on his success on one of Boston’s most prominent lines and put any struggles behind him.

It’s worth noting Coyle’s comments about his knee pain hindering him for the last few years because if he has yet to uncork his full potential, he certainly will be worth watching as his workload and responsibilities will change centering Craig Smith and Taylor Hall. Should he be pain-free this year, Coyle could become a dangerous player.

Coyle enters Year 4 with the Bruins when the puck drops against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 16 at TD Garden. It’s unclear if he’ll be full go come then, but it’s probably a safe bet to say fans will have their eyes on him as embarks on a journey at a position that was held down by Krejci for 15 seasons.