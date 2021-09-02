Charlie Weis Gives Credence To Early Mac Jones-Tom Brady Comparisons

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Weis made clear that he is not of the belief that Mac Jones is the second coming of Tom Brady.

However, he sees some of the comparisons people are drawing.

Jones will be the New England Patriots starting quarterback this season following the release of Cam Newton. Because of his comfort in the pocket and football IQ, some, including former Patriot Rodney Harrison, have indicated that they see some Brady in Jones.

Weis, a former Patriots offensive coordinator, sees it to.

“The two most important things are do you have the it factor and are you accurate? And he has the it factor and he’s accurate,” Weis said on WEEI. “Now, just like Tommy, Tommy as we know was not the most athletic person in the world, but what did he have? He had that feel in the pocket. He knew how to move in the pocket. He knew how to step up. He knew how to shuffle. He knew when to go down — there are times you’re just going to get hit and you have to go down. That’s what this kid is. That’s who this kid is.

“I think it would be premature to start building his bust for Canton at this time. He hasn?t played a down. But, the similarities are unbelievable.?

Jones will have a few weeks to get some NFL regular season game action under his belt before Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roll into Foxboro in Week 4.