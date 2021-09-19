Chiefs-Ravens Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Sunday Night Football’

Two of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the NFL will take the field for Week 2’s primetime matchup on “Sunday Night Football.”
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a game which feature’s two of the best teams in the AFC.
Here is our betting preview for the second “Sunday Night Football” contest of the NFL season. The line, point total and all props are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
(-3.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
Total: 53.5
BETTING TRENDS
The Chiefs rallied back for a Week 1 win over quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns, benefitting from a special teams miscue by Cleveland en route to the 33-29 win. Kansas City did, however, come up short against the 5.5-point spread, but was able to cash in on the over by a touchdown.
The Ravens, on the other hand, were dealt a hard-to-swallow setback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Baltimore, who has already been hindered by injuries at the running back position, entered the contest as four-point favorites before Raiders quarterback Derek Carr caught fire and led a 33-27 overtime win. Baltimore did, however, cash in on the over during their first week meaning both teams are 1-0 against the total this season.
PROPS
First-half line, total
Kansas City, -2.5, 27
First touchdown scorer
Tyreek Hill +600
Travis Kelce +650
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +1000
Lamar Jackson +1000
Mark Andrews +1000
Ty’Son Williams +1200
Mecole Hardman +1300
Marquise Brown +1300
Passing yards
Patrick Mahomes over/under 317.5
Lamar Jackson over/under 223.5
Rushing yards
Clyde Edwards-Helaire over/under 49.5
Lamar Jackson over/under 68.5
Patrick Mahomes over/under 17.5
Ty’Son Williams over/under 46.5
Receiving yards
Tyreek Hill over/under 90.5
Travis Kelce over/under 90.5
Mark Andrews over/under 50.5
Marquise Brown over/under 48.5
PICK: Kansas City -1 after first quarter
The Chiefs are on the road, yes, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see them reap the benefits of going up against a Ravens secondary which struggled to slow down the Raiders last week. Baltimore still has talented cornerback Marlon Humphrey and a cast of characters on defense, but the season-ending injury to Marcus Peters certainty seemed to impact the Ravens in their opener. Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Mahomes could exploit that early before Baltimore is able to make any adjustments.
And would it really surprise anyone if Mahomes threw a pair of touchdowns and propelled Kansas City to a 14-3 or 14-7 lead after the first quarter? It feels like Kansas City’s group of offensive weapons — Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, etc. — could very easy bring that to fruition. And at +105 (a $100 bet wins you $105), it is more than enticing.