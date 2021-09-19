Chiefs-Ravens Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Sunday Night Football’

NESN Logo Sign In

Two of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the NFL will take the field for Week 2’s primetime matchup on “Sunday Night Football.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a game which feature’s two of the best teams in the AFC.

Here is our betting preview for the second “Sunday Night Football” contest of the NFL season. The line, point total and all props are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

(-3.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Total: 53.5

BETTING TRENDS

The Chiefs rallied back for a Week 1 win over quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns, benefitting from a special teams miscue by Cleveland en route to the 33-29 win. Kansas City did, however, come up short against the 5.5-point spread, but was able to cash in on the over by a touchdown.

The Ravens, on the other hand, were dealt a hard-to-swallow setback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Baltimore, who has already been hindered by injuries at the running back position, entered the contest as four-point favorites before Raiders quarterback Derek Carr caught fire and led a 33-27 overtime win. Baltimore did, however, cash in on the over during their first week meaning both teams are 1-0 against the total this season.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Kansas City, -2.5, 27