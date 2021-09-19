Chiefs vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online, On TV

Will the Ravens fall to 0-2 on the season? Or will they be able to move to 1-1 with a win over the Chiefs?

Those questions will be answered Sunday night when Baltimore hosts Kansas City for a Week 2 “Sunday Night Football” matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are coming off a wild Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Chiefs earned out a come-from-behind win over the Cleveland Browns.

It’s always a battle when Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson take the field. Here’s how to tune in to all the action:

When: Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | Peacock