The endorsements keep ringing in from his Boston Red Sox teammates.

It might be time for Garrett Whitlock to publicly announce his campaign for American League Rookie of the Year.

The Red Sox reliever on Wednesday earned his seventh win of the season in relief, going two scoreless innings and giving up just two hits and no walks with a strikeout in a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Even Chris Sale has — more competitive than just about anyone — has no issue handing the ball over to him. And the ace is happy to keep speaking Whitlock winning the award into existence.

“He’s been one of the best relievers of baseball,” Sale said after the Red Sox squeezed a win out from the Tampa Bay Rays. “I mean, you’re talking about a guy that, it’s pretty unbelievable, honestly, his story, his path to the big leagues. And obviously having Tommy John, not pitching and past Double-A, and now he’s got to be a lock for rookie of the year.”

Sale isn’t the first Red Sox pitcher to express this sentiment. Alex Verdugo, Adam Ottavino and All-Star closer Matt Barnes both have called Whitlock deserving of Rookie of the Year.

Beyond that, the numbers for the Rule 5 draft pick speak for themselves, with an 1.52 ERA through 63 innings with 72 strikeouts.